Enjoy the MILD Weekend Temps!

40s Return for the Work Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: A mild day is expected, but not quite as warm as Saturday. Clouds will be increasing along with a bit of a breeze.

MONDAY: Monday’s First Alert Weather Day has been cancelled. It appears that the track of that system is bringing impacts farther south. We may still see some snow/mixed showers Monday, but impacts look minimal and mainly south. Highs Monday only warm into the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Sun and clouds linger on Tuesday, with more sun Wednesday, and highs warming into the 30s and 40s both days. Sunny skies return Thursday with highs again in the 40s. Quiet conditions persist on Friday, with highs again in the 40s to 50s.

SATURDAY: It’s looking like we may be in for another mild weekend treat! Highs on Saturday warm into the 50s with sunny skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 30. High: 51.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy. Slight chance of mixed showers, mainly south. Low: 25. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 29. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 26. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 25. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 34. High: 54.

