Advertisement

Bison Soccer Opens Weekend With Win at North Dakota

North Dakota State Women's Soccer
North Dakota State Women's Soccer(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A goal in each half was enough for the North Dakota State soccer team on Friday, as the Bison beat North Dakota 2-1 at Bronson Field. The victory was the third-straight over the Fighting Hawks.

NDSU improved to 6-3 on the year, while North Dakota dropped to 2-3. The Bison and Fighting Hawks will face each other again on Sunday, with the match scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in Grand Forks. The win moved NDSU to 10-5-1 all-time against the Fighting Hawks and 8-2-1 in the NCAA Division I era.

In the 30th minute, Lavin Douglass recorded her first goal of the season off a pass from Jess Hanley. It was the second career goal for Douglass. The Bison added to the lead in the second half, as Hanley earned her second assist of the match off a pass to Danielle Algera in the 51st minute. The goal was the first of the year for Algera and the third of her career. Hanley now has five assists on the season. NDSU is now 21-3-1 under Mike Regan when scoring the first goal of the match. North Dakota added a goal in the 67th minute, as Cassie Giddings scored her first goal of the year.

Douglass led the Bison with a career-high six shots, with four coming on goal. Douglass didn’t have a shot on goal this season entering the match. Algera and Ashleigh Heely each had a shot for the Bison. In the net, Aly Cole improved to 4-1 on the year. Cole recorded a pair of saves. NDSU had a 12-8 advantage in shots.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Substitute teacher accused of luring by computer

Latest News

Trey Lance Pro Day - News Conference
Trey Lance Pro Day - News Conference
Dillon Radunz Pro Day - News Conference
Sports - Dillon Radunz Pro Day - News Conference
NDSU Softball Drops Pair to Illinois State, Middle Tennessee State
Alex Talley, NDSU Track and Field
Three Bison Men Finish Top-10 in NCAA Shot Put, Led by Talley in 3rd