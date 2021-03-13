Bison Soccer Opens Weekend With Win at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A goal in each half was enough for the North Dakota State soccer team on Friday, as the Bison beat North Dakota 2-1 at Bronson Field. The victory was the third-straight over the Fighting Hawks.

NDSU improved to 6-3 on the year, while North Dakota dropped to 2-3. The Bison and Fighting Hawks will face each other again on Sunday, with the match scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in Grand Forks. The win moved NDSU to 10-5-1 all-time against the Fighting Hawks and 8-2-1 in the NCAA Division I era.

In the 30th minute, Lavin Douglass recorded her first goal of the season off a pass from Jess Hanley. It was the second career goal for Douglass. The Bison added to the lead in the second half, as Hanley earned her second assist of the match off a pass to Danielle Algera in the 51st minute. The goal was the first of the year for Algera and the third of her career. Hanley now has five assists on the season. NDSU is now 21-3-1 under Mike Regan when scoring the first goal of the match. North Dakota added a goal in the 67th minute, as Cassie Giddings scored her first goal of the year.

Douglass led the Bison with a career-high six shots, with four coming on goal. Douglass didn’t have a shot on goal this season entering the match. Algera and Ashleigh Heely each had a shot for the Bison. In the net, Aly Cole improved to 4-1 on the year. Cole recorded a pair of saves. NDSU had a 12-8 advantage in shots.

