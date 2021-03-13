Adams’ early goal, five-point night boosts UND to NCHC semifinals

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - UND head coach Brad Berry was reminded at the pre-tournament press conference that a top seed has never won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff. That message resounded in the locker room and host North Dakota raced out of the gate in a 6-2 win over Miami in the quarterfinal round.

After a league-record fourth Penrose Cup during the regular season, the Fighting Hawks are gunning for their first league tournament championship since 2011-12, when it played in the WCHA.

Senior Collin Adams needed just 14 seconds to set the tone, breaking free and freezing Ludvig Persson with a back-hander for his 10th goal and a quick 1-0 advantage. He was far from done. He’d pile up a career-high five points with a pair of goals and three assists while Jordan Kawaguchi had four assists in the win.

UND will advance to the semifinal round, where it will take on the lowest remaining seed. Second-seed St. Cloud State was a 2-1 winner over seven-seed Colorado College in the day’s earlier game. Saturday sees fourth-seeded Omaha and fifth-seeded Denver tangle while three-seed Minnesota Duluth draws six-seed Western Michigan.

NOTES

*Persson had not allowed four goals in a period or more than five goals in a game until tonight.

*Adams became the first UND player with five points in a game since Mark MacMillan had 3g, 2a in a 7-2 win at Colorado College on Oct. 18, 2014.

*Kawaguchi became the second UND player to post a four-assists game this season, joining Mark Senden (Jan. 18 at Denver).

*Freshman Louis Jamernik scored his first career goal.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.