Advertisement

17-year-old arrested after Friday night shooting in Fargo

Crime scene graphic
Crime scene graphic(Storyblocks)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say just after 11:00 Friday night, they were called to the 1600 block of East Gateway Drive for a report of a shooting. Police say a man was shot in the back and was taken to a local hospital. Police say they were able to identify, locate and arrest a 17-year-old responsible for the shooting.

Police say no one else was a part of the shooting and that the two people involved knew each other. Because the person arrested is a juvenile; Fargo Police will not be releasing their identify at this time.

Police ask if you have any information in this case, to call them at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Substitute teacher accused of luring by computer
Peter Lee Jacquemart Palmer
Man Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery
Crash in downtown Moorhead on March 11, 2021
Woman arrested after chase and crash in Moorhead
Sheldon Davis
REPORTS: Fargo man found guilty for killing his girlfriend

Latest News

Police Generic
Police: Man with gun forced woman to get into his vehicle
News - Voice of the Bison speaks on journey with Colon Cancer
News - Voice of the Bison speaks on journey with Colon Cancer
News - 10:00PM News March 12 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 12 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 12
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 12