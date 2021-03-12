Woman arrested after chase and crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was injured and is now in the Clay County jail after a crash in downtown Moorhead Thursday night.

19-year-old Keiarria Kukowski was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing from police officers. Police say she was originally spotted speeding on I-94 from Fargo into Moorhead. An officer tried pulling Kukowski over, but she did not stop. The officer called off the pursuit because of the driver’s speed and erratic driving heading from the interstate to downtown Moorhead.

Two officers were following the car when they saw it hit another vehicle at 8th Street and Main Avenue. Kukowski was booked into the Clay County jail after being treated for injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.