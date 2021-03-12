Advertisement

Weather woes in oil patch impact January oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota regulators say oil production in January fell 4% from the month before, due in large part to high winds that led to power outages in the oil patch.

The state’s daily crude output for January was 1.15 million barrels, down from 1.22 million barrels in December. Oil data reported to the state lags by several months.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says there was one day with 90 mph winds and it took about days to fully restore the power. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the outages knocked out 50,000 barrels per day offline during the time, according to Helms.

