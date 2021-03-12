Advertisement

TV Voice of Bison Football is wearing blue

Brian Shawn
Brian Shawn(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Mar. 12, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The TV voice of Bison Football is wearing blue these days. Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness.

Brian Shawn was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

He is 42-years-old and is married with a daughter in kindergarten.

The man who has a super strong, clear voice during Bison games, but it now trembles when he talks about his family during this cancer fight.

Shawn had genetic testing done at Sanford Health. The tests revealed he had Lynch Syndrome. It is a hereditary condition that increased his risk for colon cancer significantly.

Shawn was screened right away and doctors found a cancerous tumor.

Shawn had surgery right away and spent the last month recovering at home and was not calling Bison games. He will start chemo in a few weeks.

Brian will be back on the Bison telecast on Saturday on KVLY.

You can hear more from Brian and his wife Friday night at 10 on Valley News Live.

