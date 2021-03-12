Substitute teacher accused of luring by computer
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old substitute teacher in Fessenden, North Dakota, faces charges of corruption of a
minor and luring minors by computer. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations says Seth Flemmer is accused of sending
nude photographs to a 17-year-old student and asking her to do sexual acts with him. According to an affidavit, the girl met
Flemmer once in-person and says he kissed her. The victim told police their relationship began at Fessenden school when Flemmer
worked as a substitute teacher.
