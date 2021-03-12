Substitute teacher accused of luring by computer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old substitute teacher in Fessenden, North Dakota, faces charges of corruption of a

minor and luring minors by computer. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations says Seth Flemmer is accused of sending

nude photographs to a 17-year-old student and asking her to do sexual acts with him. According to an affidavit, the girl met

Flemmer once in-person and says he kissed her. The victim told police their relationship began at Fessenden school when Flemmer

worked as a substitute teacher.

