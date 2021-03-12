Advertisement

Substitute teacher accused of luring by computer

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search(KWTX)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old substitute teacher in Fessenden, North Dakota, faces charges of corruption of a

minor and luring minors by computer. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations says Seth Flemmer is accused of sending

nude photographs to a 17-year-old student and asking her to do sexual acts with him. According to an affidavit, the girl met

Flemmer once in-person and says he kissed her. The victim told police their relationship began at Fessenden school when Flemmer

worked as a substitute teacher.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Sparking power line; electricity out for portions of south Fargo.
Power line down, no electricity for some homes in South Fargo
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
$1 million bail for ND man accused of child abuse
19-Year-Old Arrested After Downtown Moorhead Crash
News - 10:00PM News March 11 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 11 - Part 1