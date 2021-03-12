Advertisement

RiverView COVID-19 vaccination waitlist open to next two tiers

RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like...
RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like to get on the waitlist for a COVID vaccination.(WBKO)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like to get on the waitlist for a COVID vaccination when it becomes available.

The following information defines the tiers now eligible for vaccination:

Phase 1b Tier 2

• Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

• Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3

• People age 45-64 years with one or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 16 or 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Multigenerational homes is defined as households where people from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild. Does not include a parent or guardian caring for a child or teen.

This list of underlying medical conditions for phase 1b was adapted from conditions listed on CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions (http://www.cdc.gov/.../people-with-medical-conditions.html)

Please call RiverView’s COVID-19 Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

Noon Weather - March 12
Noon Weather - March 12
Noon News Part 1 - March 12
Noon News Part 1 - March 12
Concordia College
Concordia College announces plans for 2021-2022 term
Sheldon Davis
REPORTS: Fargo man found guilty for killing his girlfriend