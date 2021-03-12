RiverView COVID-19 vaccination waitlist open to next two tiers

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like to get on the waitlist for a COVID vaccination when it becomes available.

The following information defines the tiers now eligible for vaccination:

Phase 1b Tier 2

• Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

• Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3

• People age 45-64 years with one or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 16 or 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Multigenerational homes is defined as households where people from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild. Does not include a parent or guardian caring for a child or teen.

This list of underlying medical conditions for phase 1b was adapted from conditions listed on CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions (http://www.cdc.gov/.../people-with-medical-conditions.html)

Please call RiverView’s COVID-19 Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.

