REPORTS: Fargo man found guilty for killing his girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inforum reports that a jury has found a Fargo man guilty of killing his girlfriend and then setting fire to her north Fargo apartment in August of 2019.

44-year-old Sheldon Davis has been charged with one count of murder, arson and endangering by fire in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson.

Court documents say Davis went over to a friend’s house and stated he had done “something bad.” Davis’ friend then told police that he confessed to leaving the stove on at his apartment and that he talked before about wanting to kill Denise Anderson because of pending domestic and sexual assault charged she filed against him.

In two previous jailhouse interviews with Valley News Live, Davis said he was innocent.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.