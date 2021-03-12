North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum successfully underwent hip replacement surgery on March 12th.

“The surgery went well, I feel good, and I’m looking forward to many pain-free horseback rides in the future,” Burgum said. “I am, however, sad to report that even though I haven’t used my four years of NCAA eligibility, my career as a hurdler is over.”

