Advertisement

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum successfully underwent hip replacement surgery on March 12th.

“The surgery went well, I feel good, and I’m looking forward to many pain-free horseback rides in the future,” Burgum said. “I am, however, sad to report that even though I haven’t used my four years of NCAA eligibility, my career as a hurdler is over.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

Spring Fashion Trends with Mainstream Boutique
Spring Fashion Trends with Mainstream Boutique
Pete's Za - VNL Deal of the Week
Pete's Za - VNL Deal of the Week
NDT Top Talkers - March 12
Top Talkers - March 12
Aiken mugshot
Man accused of shooting at Fargo Police now slated for trial
Brian Shawn
TV Voice of Bison Football is wearing blue