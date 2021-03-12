ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old North Dakota man is accused of sexually assaulting his child’s 16-year-old
babysitter in his New Salem home. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says the victim and her friend were babysitting
Alexander Stump-Milam’s son when Stump-Milam came home and began drinking with the teenagers.
Deputies say the victim fell asleep in a bedroom, while her friend was in the living room.
Court records say Stump-Milam told the friend he was going to take a shower
when the friend walked in on him raping the unconscious victim.
Stump-Milam is charged with gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
