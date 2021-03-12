ND man accused of raping unconscious babysitter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old North Dakota man is accused of sexually assaulting his child’s 16-year-old

babysitter in his New Salem home. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says the victim and her friend were babysitting

Alexander Stump-Milam’s son when Stump-Milam came home and began drinking with the teenagers.

Deputies say the victim fell asleep in a bedroom, while her friend was in the living room.

Court records say Stump-Milam told the friend he was going to take a shower

when the friend walked in on him raping the unconscious victim.

Stump-Milam is charged with gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

