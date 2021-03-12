MN increases occupancy at bars/restaurants, other COVID measures adjusted

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The governor of Minnesota is lifting certain COVID measures in the state as case numbers trend down and more people get the vaccine.

Starting on Monday, March 15, the governor’s office says social gathers can increase to 50 people outdoors, 15 people indoors without a household limit.

Bars and restaurants will also be able to increase occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent, with a limit of 250 people--bar seating will increase to parties of four.

The press release says religious services will have all occupancy limits removed, but social distancing will still be required.

Meanwhile, celebrations will have to follow guidance from the venue where it is taking place. Entertainment venues are increasing occupancy from 50 percent, up from 25 percent both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

Going into effect on April 1, large venues will have new guidance.

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25 percent of their capacity over 500 people with a limit of 10,000.

Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15 percent of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000.

Large indoor venues will have limits of 3,000 or 1,500 depending on seating or non-seating options.

With all these new measures in place, the governor says Minnesotans should continue to wear masks, socially distance and get the earliest available COVID vaccine.

