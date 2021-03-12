Advertisement

MN increases occupancy at bars/restaurants, other COVID measures adjusted

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The governor of Minnesota is lifting certain COVID measures in the state as case numbers trend down and more people get the vaccine.

Starting on Monday, March 15, the governor’s office says social gathers can increase to 50 people outdoors, 15 people indoors without a household limit.

Bars and restaurants will also be able to increase occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent, with a limit of 250 people--bar seating will increase to parties of four.

The press release says religious services will have all occupancy limits removed, but social distancing will still be required.

Meanwhile, celebrations will have to follow guidance from the venue where it is taking place. Entertainment venues are increasing occupancy from 50 percent, up from 25 percent both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

Going into effect on April 1, large venues will have new guidance.

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25 percent of their capacity over 500 people with a limit of 10,000.

Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15 percent of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000.

Large indoor venues will have limits of 3,000 or 1,500 depending on seating or non-seating options.

With all these new measures in place, the governor says Minnesotans should continue to wear masks, socially distance and get the earliest available COVID vaccine.

You can find more specifics on the new guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Sparking power line; electricity out for portions of south Fargo.
Power line down, no electricity for some homes in South Fargo
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug....
Fans Returning to Target Field for Twins Home Opener
Crash in downtown Moorhead on March 11, 2021
Woman arrested after chase and crash in Moorhead
News - $1 million bail for ND man accused of child abuse
News - $1 million bail for ND man accused of child abuse
Weather - Valley Today - March 12
Weather - Valley Today - March 12