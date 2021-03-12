Man accused of shooting at Fargo Police now slated for trial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man police say shot at them in downtown Fargo in Nov. 2019 is now going to trial.

55-year-old Henry Aiken is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Aiken was waiving around a .38 caliber revolver with a green laser outside the entrance of the Radisson Hotel on Nov. 15.

Fargo Police Officer Joseph Vegel took a position to the north of Aiken and began yelling commands to drop his gun. However, Aiken pointed his gun with the green laser at Officer Vegel, according to court documents.

Aiken then fired his gun at Officer Vegel and the officer immediately retreated further back.

Vegel stated he could hear the rounds of bullet whizzing by him and that his ears began to ring because of the gunshot, according to court documents.

Vegel said he had “never having been so scared in his life.”

Security camera footage showed Aiken pointing his firearm in several different places at the hotel lobby, including in the direction of officer Vegel.

Trial is set to begin on May 25.

