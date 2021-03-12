Fargo Moorhead Comic-Con 11 returns with covid-safe fun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Comic-Con is the celebration of comics and popular culture in all media, be it print, film & TV, games, toys, art and much more! FMCC runs over 2 days and more programming will be featured both daytime and night! This year we shifted to April for COVID and also added the Fargo Fantastic Film Festival 19, which was scheduled to coincide with ValleyCon last fall but, due to our friendly neighborhood pandemic COVID, was pushed back! To keep the FFFF going with fresh films for this fall, we elected to run the FFFF19 at FMCC! KIDS FFFF films are run 930am-12 noon Saturday and Sunday with FFFF19 selections running all other times… check schedule online after April 1!

The event features acclaimed artist Jaime Coker, national and local Comic Creator Noel “Scotch” Anderson, DC/Marvel Comic Creator Joel “Mojo” Moen and regional Comic Creator Brad Thingvold, along with other local and regional comic creators!

FM Comic-Con highlights include local and regional vendors of all things comics and also assorted memorabilia and even diverse items like jewelry and other trinkets-not just all comics! Videogame tournaments, LEGOS, card and role playing game demos are featured (waiting with real gaming events until fall). FMCC will also feature an expanded assortment of panels and workshops including several on Cosplay, martial arts, lightsaber dueling, lego building and much more!. FMCC of course features the largest Cosplay Costume Contests for kids (Saturday, 2pm) and adults (Saturday, 7:30pm) with prizes and cash! And also forwarded from ValleyCon last fall is the debut of our LIVE (in person AND via internet) AUCTION: The Andy Held Memorial Auction to Benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital! Even if you cannot attend in person, check out valleycon.com to be able to watch AND bid LIVE! Excellent donations from businesses all around the region with some for the fans of pop culture and something for everyone!

Saturday and Sunday morning a special treat for early attendees… cartoons and cereal and milk before the main doors open! Starting at 8 am we’ll have a selection of classic cartoons and cereal for all to partake (until we run out!). Saturday night is the Teens and Adults Cosplay Costume Contest and after the Cosplay and LIVE AUCTION, FMCC becomes a playground more for adults (or teens with adult supervision) with our (in)famous Cards Against Humanity Comic Artist Smackdown event! You have to see it to believe it but you have to be aware of the warnings!

The FMCC 10 is at the Fargo Ramada, right off 13th Avenue and I-29.

FMCC is presented by ValleyCon and Red River Science Fiction & Fantasy, a non-profit, educational event and organization and also by Moorhead Community Access Media (501c3). FARGO-MOORHEAD COMIC-CON is sponsored by the Fargo CW, JWW Sports Cards & Gaming, Comic Junction, Applause and Little Big Wars.

ValleyCon has been utilizing popular culture to promote literacy and generate funding for other area non-profits for over 30 years. All charitable donations generated are donated to EXTRALIFE benefitting Sanford Children’s Hospital and 100% stays locally.

The Fargo Fantastic Film Festival doors open 5:30pm Friday, April 16th and runs during event hours until 4pm Sunday!

Cartoons at 8am and all doors open at 10am until late April 17th!

Cartoons at 8am and all doors re-open Sunday, April 18th at 10am til 4pm.

Friday night FFFF19 admission is only $3!

Saturday daytime admission is only $8 adults (13 and up), $5 kids (6-12) and 5 & under is free!

Saturday night (7pm-?) only is $5 Adults!

Sunday admission is only $5 adult, $3 kids and under 5 is free!

All-weekend $15 Adults; $6 kids!

