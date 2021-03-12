Fans Returning to Target Field for Twins Home Opener

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Twins fans will be able to enjoy baseball in person at Target Field for the 2021 season.

The announcement comes after Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced new state guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation on Friday. The Minnesota Twins say the new guidelines pave the way for safe return of fans to Target Field, beginning with the April 8 home opener.

“Our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field; to that end, we are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives. We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.