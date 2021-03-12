Advertisement

Fans Returning to Target Field for Twins Home Opener

The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug....
The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at a baseball game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Twins fans will be able to enjoy baseball in person at Target Field for the 2021 season.

The announcement comes after Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced new state guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation on Friday. The Minnesota Twins say the new guidelines pave the way for safe return of fans to Target Field, beginning with the April 8 home opener.

“Our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field; to that end, we are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives. We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Marco Polo, 43
Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo
Sparking power line; electricity out for portions of south Fargo.
Power line down, no electricity for some homes in South Fargo
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

MN increases occupancy at bars/restaurants, other COVID measures adjusted
Crash in downtown Moorhead on March 11, 2021
Woman arrested after chase and crash in Moorhead
News - $1 million bail for ND man accused of child abuse
News - $1 million bail for ND man accused of child abuse
Weather - Valley Today - March 12
Weather - Valley Today - March 12