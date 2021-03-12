Concordia College announces plans for 2021-2022 term

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concordia College is planning to offer more in-person courses for fall 2021.

In a release Friday, the College says its plans are in line with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and the state’s recently announced approach to increase opportunities for in-person activity, given the state’s positive results with vaccination and downward case trends.

Concordia will also increase the number of students living on-campus and the number of activities and events. The college will continue to offer online and hybrid courses.

Fall semester will begin on August 26th.

