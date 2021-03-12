Advertisement

Man Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery

700 block of N. University Dr.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 28-year-old Peter Lee Jacquemart Palmer, of North Fargo, has been arrested for Felony Armed Robbery. Officers found him at a nearby apartment shortly after an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 12 in the 700 block of North University Drive.

No one was hurt and officers are still investigating.

