A look back: COVID-19 in North Dakota one year later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Capitol is lit up with a heart tonight in honor of the victims of COVID-19.

Today, Mar. 11, marks one year since the first COVID case was found in the state. As of tonight, 1,454 North Dakotans have died from the virus.

In a year of change and hardship, we’ve found resiliency as a community. No one was untouched. As we look back at the struggles we’ve faced, it’s also important to remember the incredible feats and the people who tackled the unimaginable.

“It has been an amazing journey, but it has come at a very steep cost,” Sanford Health’s Dr. Avish Nagpal says. “Some of that cost, we can never undo and we will never forget.”

“It’s been a year of ups and downs,” Essentia Health’s Dr. Richard Vetter adds.

Those who stood on the front lines remember the moment they first understood how drastically life would change. It was on this day a year ago the World Health Organization named coronavirus a global pandemic.

“I distinctly remember thinking I have to bring the whole team together,” West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette says. “We have to figure out what we are going to do.”

“I do remember last March pretty distinctly,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi adds.

Kids learned from home and teachers taught from behind a computer screen. Several others also faced decisions they say they never thought they’d have to.

“It’s been a year full of change,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says.

“It’s gone by slow, but also fast at the same time,” Fargo Police Sgt. Mike Bernier says.

We worked tirelessly, faced the unknown and suffered loss. In the same token, when our backs were against the wall, we saw a community rally together to help one another.

Organizations donated food, some donated flowers to strangers, many stepped in to make masks, neighbors celebrated life’s moments with parades and others wrote uplifting songs.

“People were putting signs in windows and dropping food off at the hospital,” Dr. Vetter says.

“We’ve fought floods like never before, we deal with harsh weather and now we can deal with a pandemic,” Dr. Gandhi says.

We learned a lot about ourselves, our neighbors and what we are capable of.

“I’ve found when people know what the right thing is to do, they’re going to do it,” Chief Fuller says.

“If you told me one year ago we’d be standing here and we’d be vaccinated, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Dr. Nagpal says.

“We had a lot of tools in our toolbox that we never accessed,” Slette says.

Still, we know that we have so much more to look forward to.

***************************

If you’d like to hear the song playing under this story, check out:

annabelle.maher.music on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.