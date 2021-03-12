Advertisement

19-Year-Old Arrested After Downtown Moorhead Crash

By Julie Holgate
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say the driver who caused a crash in downtown Moorhead Thursday was booked into the Clay County Jail early Friday morning, after being treated for injuries.

Police say she was originally spotted speeding on I-94 from Fargo into Moorhead around 5:30 Thursday night. An officer tried pulling the car over, but called off the pursuit because of the driver’s speed and erratic driving heading from the interstate toward the downtown area.

Two officers kept following the car without lights or sirens, and saw it hit another vehicle at 8th and Main.

Nineteen-year-old Keiarria Kukowski was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing, and treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

No one else in the crash was hurt.

