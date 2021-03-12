Advertisement

125 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 125 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,455 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 38 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.20 percent.

There are now 671 active cases in North Dakota, with 17 patients hospitalized.

