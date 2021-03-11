Advertisement

WFPS, FPS teachers ‘feeling hopeful’ after COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WEAU)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today marked the second day of what officials call a ‘vaccination blitz,’ as over 2,000 COVID-19 doses are going into the arms of both West Fargo and Fargo Public School teachers.

The vaccinations come almost exactly one year after schools everywhere shut down as the coronavirus pandemic exploded in the U.S. The serendipitous timing is something two local teachers tell Valley News Live brings a sigh of relief.

“There’s just a little bit less anxiety of when a student hands me a paper that’s like, ‘You should wash your hands now,’” Cheney Middle School Social Studies teacher Jordan Willgohs said. “It’s just a sense of optimism and relief that we’re finally there and hopefully this is a big step of getting back to normal.”

“To now be at this point a year later and to have emotions that are more positive and hopeful for the future, excited and making steps toward having kids in-person is awesome. Just being able to ensure that is a really good feeling,” Fargo North High teacher Kiesha Blaser said.

Fargo Public Schools says students will go back to distance learning *one* more time on March 31 and April 1 while its teachers get their second dose of the vaccine. West Fargo Schools has not yet announced their plans.

