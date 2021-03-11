VNL Investigates: Former ‘9 Round’ owner still owes hundreds in promised refunds, fees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former gym owner is accused of not paying up over two years after he closed his doors.

A woman reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline stating many former members of 9 Round gym, formerly located off 25th St. S. and 32nd Ave. S., have still not been given a refund, despite promises both to them and to our news cameras.

“What he did was not right. I feel like he probably knew for awhile that he was having financial issues, and he let people sign up and pay the $300, and told people that they would get their money back,” Stephanie Kummer said.

Each paying just under $300, Kummer and her friend signed up for a fitness challenge at 9 Round in the fall of 2018.

“When we started, he made no inclination that anything was wrong or that he was having financial problems or anything,” she said.

However, Kummer says the pair only got three workouts in before the gym closed unexpectedly.

And soon after, former owner Matthew Engelstad gave an emotional promise to our reporter.

“I am not gonna leave them high and dry. I am taking everything I have out of my personal account and paying everybody back,” Engelstad said.

“He lead me to believe that I would get all of my money back and I waited and waited for the check. And finally when the check came, it was $30,” Kummer said.

So, two months later, and to prove a point, Kummer filed a claim in Cass County Court. A judge later ruled in her favor and ordered Engelstad to pay $249, which Kummer says she still hasn’t seen a dime of.

Around the same time as Kummer’s suit, Radio Fargo Moorhead filed a complaint against Engelstad for $1200 of past due radio advertisement. The company told Valley News Live Wednesday afternoon, despite exhausting all efforts, they have yet to see any of that money.

“It’s just not right for people to do that and then get away with it,” Kummer said.

Kummer tells Valley News Live her friend also still hasn’t been refunded, but did not file a claim in court.

We tried reaching Matthew Engelstad several times today, however, he did not return our calls or messages.

