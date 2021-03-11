Train derailment reported in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a train derailment, just north of Crookston.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 75 and 210th St. SW. A total of 22 cars had derailed. Nobody was hurt and nothing was leaking from the cars.

This is the same location where another train derailed in February.

