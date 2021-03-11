Simons not challenging expulsion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two weeks of denying allegations and one week after being expelled from the North Dakota State Legislature, former state Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, will remain a former state representative.

In a statement Thursday morning, Simons said he will not challenge his expulsion in the State Supreme Court.

He said the timeline for going through court would disenfranchise his former constituents without having someone to fill his seat for effectively the remainder of the 2021 session.

“Unfortunately, the only way I can immediately correct this injustice is to allow someone else to serve. There are too many important bills that could pass or fail by a single vote. I cannot in good conscience prioritize my legal battle over the potential outcome of important legislation for the people of North Dakota,” Simons wrote.

The door was left open to have Simons reappointed to the Legislature, and have him serve as his own replacement.

However, lawmakers hold the power to block his reappointment, which Simons said was a factor in his decision.

Now the District 36 Party Chairman, John Enderle, is in the position to name Simons’ replacement for the remaining 30-odd days of this year’s assembly.

Enderle had been standing by Simons and said this week that he wouldn’t decide how to fill the seat until Simons decided whether to pursue legal retaliation over the matter.

