Sanford receiving highest vaccine distribution to date

Over the next two weeks, Sanford will receive between 3,000 to 3,500 dosages for vaccinations. This week, Sanford received 2,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford’s Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says the hospital is receiving their highest vaccine dosage over the next two weeks.

Over the next two weeks, Sanford will receive between 3,000 to 3,500 dosages for vaccinations.

This week, Sanford received 2,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

As patients receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it will take two weeks for them to fully be vaccinated.

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, it will take two doses of the vaccine and an extra two weeks after the second shot to be fully vaccinated.

As the vaccines are being provided, Dr. Griffin says not to be picky and take whichever vaccine is available.

“I think everybody is eager and we can treat it like flu shot clinics,” said Dr. Griffin. “If you want your vaccine, please get your vaccine. It just gets us one more step closer to vaccinations but in the meantime, we can just offer it to more and more patients.”

This will provide Sanford with a more efficient way of administering the vaccine.

“I think it is a little bit of a race as we get more and more people vaccinated before the variant takes hold and takes off,” said Dr. Griffin. “I think we probably will see some areas of surges here and there. It could be in populations that are unvaccinated.”

75% of Sanford’s employees are vaccinated.

The goal is to reach 90% of employee vaccination.

The goal for the state of North Dakota to reach herd immunity is 75%.

As of right now, the state is a little over 20% vaccinated.

