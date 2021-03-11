Riders urging motorcycle safety as warmer weather creeps in

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Grand Forks motorcyclist says he was involved in a hit and run Wednesday night, which has prompted other riders in the Northern Valley to urge caution as the weather warms up.

It’s only been riding weather for a couple of weeks, but Ryan William says he’s already had some close calls.

“I’ve had people just not watching and turning into my lane. A lot of times what happens is you’ll be riding and you’re trying to get out of someone’s blind spot, and people come into your lane and you have to avoid them and go onto the shoulder,” William said.

Ayrton Erickson says he’s been riding motorcycle since he was nine and while he’s had his fair share of close calls on a bike, he admits he’s not perfect.

“I’ve also not seen motorcyclists at intersections. And I actively look! Even in the winter,” Erickson said.

Another Grand Forks rider, who didn’t want to speak on camera today, says he was involved in a hit and run Wednesday night on Columbia Rd. and 28th Ave. S. Grand Forks Police say the alleged crash is not yet in their system, but say it can take a few days for crash reports to be submitted.

“If you’re not ready for a motorcycle, you’re not ready for a kid running out in front of you chasing a ball. If you’re not ready to watch for motorcycles, you’re really not ready to drive or be safe on the road,” William said.

“Remind your kids as well to look for motorcycles, because if you start it at a young age, it hopefully will last the rest of their life. Or else it could be fatal,” Erickson said.

“Autopiloting to work will get people hurt and killed,” William said.

West Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks police say so far they have not responded to any crashes involving motorcycles, and urge all drivers to help keep it that way.

