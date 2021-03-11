Power line down, no electricity for some homes in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on the scene of a sparking power line in South Fargo, and it has cut electricity to homeowners in South Fargo.

The power pole is in the 3500 block of Interstate Boulevard South. That’s near the Super 8 Motel and close to Interstate 29.

A Valley News Live viewer called to tell us the power has been out at her house, near Prairiewood Circle South, since 7pm Wednesday evening. According to Xcel Energy, she’s one of nearly 1,800 customers who are affected.

People we spoke with near the sparking power line say they heard a loud pop and a bang, before the power went out.

