ND reducing state role in long-term care COVID protocols

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Long-term care facilities in North Dakota will take another step toward living in the new normal

later this week. Governor Doug Burgum says he’s reducing the state’s role in long-term care COVID protocols. For months, health

leaders said the vaccine was the key to reopening, and now, more than 85% of long-term care residents and nearly half of staff

have had their shots. Visitation has been open for months for a majority of facilities, and to help keep that open, the state is

supplying facilities with some of the two million rapid tests North Dakota possesses. The next step is for skilled nursing facilities to

open for visits, but they are still under federal regulations and will continue to operate under their current model.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.