MN Governor pushing summer learning plan

(Jim Mone | AP)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is calling on state lawmakers to move quickly on a summer

learning plan. He’ll visit a high school in Plymouth later today, to urge the legislature to immediately pass his plan.

The proposal is part of the governor’s COVID-19 recovery budget and must be passed by April 15th in order for schools to

plan their supports for students over the summer. The $150 million package will help students catch up on learning

disruptions from the pandemic. It includes proposals for school and community-based learning opportunities,

field trips, and hands-on learning, mental health supports, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.

