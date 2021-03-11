MN Governor pushing summer learning plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is calling on state lawmakers to move quickly on a summer

learning plan. He’ll visit a high school in Plymouth later today, to urge the legislature to immediately pass his plan.

The proposal is part of the governor’s COVID-19 recovery budget and must be passed by April 15th in order for schools to

plan their supports for students over the summer. The $150 million package will help students catch up on learning

disruptions from the pandemic. It includes proposals for school and community-based learning opportunities,

field trips, and hands-on learning, mental health supports, summer preschool, and college courses for graduating seniors.

