Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police say a man wanted in the northern valley is now in custody.

43-year-old Marco Polo was arrested in Fargo by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the Metro Street Crimes Unit.

Polo was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of meth and MDMA with the intent to deliver.

