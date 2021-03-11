Advertisement

Man wanted in Grand Forks arrested in Fargo

Marco Polo, 43
Marco Polo, 43(Grand Forks Police)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police say a man wanted in the northern valley is now in custody.

43-year-old Marco Polo was arrested in Fargo by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the Metro Street Crimes Unit.

Polo was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of meth and MDMA with the intent to deliver.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
drinking
Woman says her drink was drugged at Fargo bar, test found ecstasy in her system
WE Fest reveals full lineup for 2021 return
Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind
Antonio Parkhurst
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bemidji shooting of teen boy

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Noon News Part 1 - March 11
Noon News Part 1 - March 11
Noon Weather - March 11
Noon Weather - March 11
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
1,096 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths in Minnesota