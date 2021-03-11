Grand Forks Police release crime stats, reflect on 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has released its 2020 annual report. In the report, they break down crime statistics over the last ten years, reflect on 2020, and give tribute to an officer killed in the line of duty.

In 2020, Grand Forks Police responded to 50,957 calls for service, which is a 7.5% increase from the 47,401 calls for service in 2019. However, police saw an overall decrease in criminal offenses.

Violent crime - including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault - remained relatively steady over the past ten years. There was a decrease of violent crime in 2020.

Grand Forks saw the lowest number of property crimes compared to the last ten years; the 2020 stats are 14.3% below the ten year average.

In the annual report, the Chief Mark Nelson also describes patterns and trends they are keeping an eye on.

“For the past several years, we have seen elevated numbers of drug/narcotic crimes and citations, aggravated assaults, suspicious activity, and welfare checks. In addition, with respect to 2020 data alone, we noticed a significant increase in fraud complaints, likely attributable to the prevalence of such activities associated with COVID-19.”

Chief Nelson says they will continue to focus on substance abuse and mental health as community-wide issues. Adding, both require the collaboration of a number of community resources and engagement.

The report also included a tribute to Officer Cody Holte, who was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 2020. He responded to help Grand Forks County Deputies at an active shooter situation where a heavily-armed suspect was barricaded in an apartment. During the incident, 78 rounds were exchanged before the suspect was stopped and, tragically, Cody was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

“Cody was always the first to offer a helping hand. His kind heart and outgoing personality left an imprint on all he touched. Known for his quick wit and humor, Cody’s smile will never be forgotten by all who were a part of his life,” the report states.

Crime stats of note from 2019-2020:

Murder up 300% - 1 in 2019, 3 in 2020

Rape up 19.2% - 26 in 2019, 31 in 2020

Robbery down 39.1% - 23 in 2019, 14 in 2020

Fraud up 30.5% - 348 in 2019, 454 in 2020

Drugs/narcotics up 10.2% - 479 in 2019, 528 in 2020

Loud party/noise complaints up 100% - 48 in 2019, 96 in 2020

You can read the full Grand Forks Police Department 2020 Annual Report HERE.

