Fire destroys a home in Dilworth

House sits at 801 7th St. NE. in Dilworth.(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire destroyed a home in Dilworth Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a one-story house at 801 7th Street Northeast around 7:30am.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says there was one person inside the home, and that man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Sheriff Empting is also the Dilworth Fire Chief, and says firefighters did have some problems maneuvering inside the home. He says the house was packed with items and it was difficult to move around.

Sheriff Empting says the state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

