Fargo man told to take American flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A rippling American flag is at the center of a controversy for a Fargo condo association.

Andrew Almer has flown his flag proudly from his balcony for the last two years.

“It’s a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be,” he says. “I have a lot of friends and family that serve in the military.”

About two months ago, Almer says he started getting letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Tree Square condo association. He says he was told he needs to take his flag down because it’s too noisy in the wind.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Almer says. “With everything that’s going on in the world these days and this is what you’re going to complain about?”

The Federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 says no homeowner association can restrict owners from displaying the American flag on their property.

“It’s not anything offensive,” Almer says. “It’s not rude, it’s not nasty, it’s the American flag.”

However, there are exceptions. Associations can restrict owners from flying the flag if it’s reasonable or in the best interest of the association.

Almer says the flag will fly, despite what he tells us could be a hefty penalty.

“It’s not coming down anytime soon,” he says. “It’s not making that much noise that it’s a liability to the association.”

We made multiple attempts to get in contact with the condo association president, but haven’t heard back.

