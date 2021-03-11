Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health COVID-19 testing operation moves to new location

Mar. 11, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is moving its COVID-19 testing operation to a new location.

Starting on Monday, they’ll be providing COVID tests in the Family Fare Strip Mall, between the Hi-Ho Burgers & Bews and Grand Junction Grilled Subs restaurants. This is located at 3051, 25th St. S. in Fargo, Suite K.

COVID-19 testing is provided Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for priority groups identified by the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force. BinaxNOW rapid screening is provided for the general public Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., with evening hours on Thursday extended to 7:00 p.m.

Individuals with a COVID-19 testing requirement for travel are welcome to be tested at the new location and should utilize the RT PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test, which is most widely accepted by airlines. Upon arrival, individuals should inform site personnel they have a testing requirement for travel.

The previous testing site, located at the former Faith + Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo, had been operational since October 2020 but was recently sold, prompting the need to secure a new space.

While appointments are not needed for either type of testing, individuals who plan to be tested are required to pre-register here: https://testreg.nd.gov/. Individuals only need to complete the registration process one time, even if they participate in multiple testing events.

