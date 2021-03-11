Advertisement

Dive team recovers SUV from Lake Lida

Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.
Crews recovered this SUV from Lake Lida on March 8.(Tri-State Diving)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A reminder to watch out for thin ice as the region inches toward spring--an area dive team recovered an SUV that crashed through the ice.

Tri-State Diving posted the photo above on Facebook, showing a Chevy Trailblazer in the water of South Lake Lida in Otter Tail County, MN.

The post says the vehicle went through the ice on Sunday, March 7, and they recovered the SUV the next day.

According to the DNR website, fish houses had to be off that lake on March 1.

Bemidji Police investigating shooting of 17-year-old

