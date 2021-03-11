CVS Health offering COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - CVS Health has nearly doubled the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those states now include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York (now including New York City), Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania (now including Philadelphia), Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

Appointments in the newly activated states and jurisdictions will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

