112 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 112 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,454 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 42 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.16 percent.

There are now 641 active cases in North Dakota, with 17 patients hospitalized.

