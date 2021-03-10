WE Fest reveals full lineup for 2021 return

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

We now know the rest of the lineup for WE Fest this summer.

Florida Georgia Line will kick things off on Thursday, August 5th. Dierks Bentley will perform Friday, August 6th and Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7th.

Additional performers include: LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, 32 Below, Erin Grand, Shane Martin, Trip Wire, and Slamabama.

New this year, the festival will be emceed by country music singer, songwriter, actress and television personality, Kellie Pickler.

The massive three-day festival is returning to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, MN from August 5-7th.

There will be an expanded general admission area, which will bring fans 200 feet closer to the stage.

Tickets and camping passes are on-sale now at www.wefest.com .

