Advertisement

U.S. News & World Report Names Minnesota Second Best State in the Nation

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source:...
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Karnowski/AP) (GIM)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. News & World Report has named Minnesota as the second best state in the nation. The Best States rankings evaluate how well each state serves their residents across a range of categories, including education, health care, and infrastructure. Minnesota is the only state to rank in the top three every year since U.S. News began ranking the Best States in 2017. This year, the state ranked in the top 10 for opportunity (#2), infrastructure (#9), and natural environment (#10).

As in past years, U.S. News & World Report ranked all 50 states based on data within 71 metrics and across eight categories. New to this year, U.S. News has also compiled data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected states’ economies and budgets. The annual rankings seek to inform citizens, community leaders, and policymakers about what’s working and what isn’t in each state across the nation.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
drinking
Woman says her drink was drugged at Fargo bar, test found ecstasy in her system
Marked road
Semi and two trailers roll on I-29
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security
Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Cause of deck fire determined

Latest News

Majority of Central Cass staff vaccinated, school to operate as normal
gavel
Bill increases penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths
Dr. Scott Jensen announced he will run for Governor in Minnesota as a Republican candidate.
Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor
Shrine Circus at the FARGODOME in 2017
Fargo El Zagal Shrine Circus Canceled