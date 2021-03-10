U.S. News & World Report Names Minnesota Second Best State in the Nation

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. News & World Report has named Minnesota as the second best state in the nation. The Best States rankings evaluate how well each state serves their residents across a range of categories, including education, health care, and infrastructure. Minnesota is the only state to rank in the top three every year since U.S. News began ranking the Best States in 2017. This year, the state ranked in the top 10 for opportunity (#2), infrastructure (#9), and natural environment (#10).

As in past years, U.S. News & World Report ranked all 50 states based on data within 71 metrics and across eight categories. New to this year, U.S. News has also compiled data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected states’ economies and budgets. The annual rankings seek to inform citizens, community leaders, and policymakers about what’s working and what isn’t in each state across the nation.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.