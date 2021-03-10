Two dozen dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota environmental officials are rushing on an unusual clean-up, after a couple of

dozen dead cattle were found floating in the Missouri River in central North Dakota. They say about 25 head were found in the river

Monday and county deputies have now located the owner. The cattle apparently wandered onto the ice and broke through, north of

Bismarck-Mandan. Workers with the state division of water quality are monitoring conditions as the carcasses are removed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.