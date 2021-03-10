Advertisement

Two dozen dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

The Oliver County Sheriff says approximately 25 head of cattle are dead in the Missouri River...
The Oliver County Sheriff says approximately 25 head of cattle are dead in the Missouri River after they fell through the ice on March 3.(KFYR-TV)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota environmental officials are rushing on an unusual clean-up, after a couple of

dozen dead cattle were found floating in the Missouri River in central North Dakota. They say about 25 head were found in the river

Monday and county deputies have now located the owner. The cattle apparently wandered onto the ice and broke through, north of

Bismarck-Mandan. Workers with the state division of water quality are monitoring conditions as the carcasses are removed.

