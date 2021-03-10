Advertisement

Semi and two trailers roll on I-29

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi-truck and two trailers ended up in a ditch in Grand Forks Tuesday afternoon.

58-year-old Dennis Walker was traveling from Fargo to Grand Forks.

Walker says he dozed off while driving and woke up right before crashing into the guardrail.

The semi rolled down the east bank of the overhead into the grassy area between I-29 and the off-ramp.

The semi and trailers all came to rest on their sides.

Minor injuries were reported, but Walker declined medical treatment.

