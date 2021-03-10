NDHP wants to stop giving envelopes with tickets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol wants to stop providing pre-addressed envelopes with traffic

citations.

The patrol says it’s a waste of money and an unneeded hassle for law enforcement because most people pay online, in person, or

on the phone.

State troopers issue about 70,000 traffic tickets a year.

The state Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill in January, removing the envelope requirement, and the house will take up the

matter this week.

