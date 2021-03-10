Advertisement

ND House kills ‘Term Limit’ bill

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One day after it was introduced to a committee, state lawmakers shot down a bill that would’ve installed term limits on themselves.

If HCR 3036 had passed, lawmakers would’ve been held to a maximum of 16 years serving in the State Assembly.

The governor would’ve been capped at eight years in their post as well.

Lawmakers weren’t keen on the idea.

“We have a citizen legislature. We have no staff and we rely on the institutional knowledge of a lot of our long-term legislators, rather than having the institutional knowledge held by a lot of our staff or getting that information from lobbyists,” Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, said.

The bill failed 12-78.

Since becoming a state, two people served as North Dakota’s governor for more than eight years: William Guy and John Hoeven.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

