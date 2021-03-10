Man in jail after knife threat
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after a tense encounter outside a North Dakota grocery store, that could have
turned more dangerous.
It happened over the weekend in Williston.
Police say the suspect threatened a couple that was sitting in a car.
They told police that the man blocked their vehicle, pulled a knife, and threatened to kill them.
That’s when the woman got out of her car with a holstered firearm and told the guy to drop the knife.
Police arrested 52-year-old Anthony Holmes for terrorizing.
