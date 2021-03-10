Advertisement

Majority of Central Cass staff vaccinated, school to operate as normal

(Will Thomas)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90-percent of faculty and staff at Central Cass Public Schools got COVID-19 vaccines this week and school officials say, although some area school districts are switching to distance learning following vaccinations, Central Cass will remain open and continue to operate as normal.

“We have encouraged our faculty and staff to brave any minor discomforts or side effects of the vaccination as best they can,” Central Cass Administration released in a statement. “We know we may run into a shortage of substitute teachers if we have numerous absence requests.”

Central Cass Public Schools will be in contact with families through the school’s website, Facebook page and Blackboard if any changes need to be made.

Superintendent Morgan Forness tells Valley News Live 120 faculty and staff were vaccinated this week. Approximately 40 got the COVID-19 shot at a community vaccination clinic earlier this week and another 80 got vaccinated at the school on Wednesday.

Forness adds, they highly encouraged staff to get the vaccine but it is not a requirement, and they feel good about having over 90-pecent of faculty and staff vaccinated.

West Fargo middle and high school students went virtual on March 10 and Fargo Public Schools is shifting to distance-learning on March 11-12 and March 31-April 1 so faculty and staff can participate in a vaccine blitz.

