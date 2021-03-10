Advertisement

Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

‘Things are sounding really good here’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
drinking
Woman says her drink was drugged at Fargo bar, test found ecstasy in her system
Marked road
Semi and two trailers roll on I-29
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after ‘biting incident’ with security
Fire crews work to put out a deck fire at 5303 University Drive South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Cause of deck fire determined

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
AP source: US to buy additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Surveillance video shows a dramatic car theft in which a car salesman was nearly killed in...
Surveillance video shows salesman cling to hood of stolen car as it speeds away