Jamestown man faces arson and terrorizing charges after a fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is facing charges of arson and terrorizing after a fire near Ypsilanti on Sunday.

According to NewsDakota.com, 59-year-old Raymond Risser was arrested after threatening to set a home on fire, and then actually setting it on fire.

Police were able to track him down after spotting his vehicle at the scene.

Risser is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on $10,000 bond.

