Inside Simons’ decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, will decide in the next 48 hours whether to go to court to fight for his seat he was expelled from.

In the meantime, his District Chairman said he’s already getting calls on naming his replacement.

While his former constituents wait for Simons to decide his next steps, his party is already getting calls on they want to see.

But no one is moving until Simons does.

“District 36 elected Luke Simons. We stand behind Luke Simons. Whatever his decision is, if it goes the other way, we will fill that seat,” District 36 Chairman John Enderle said.

Enderle said Simons’ seat is already attracting suitors.

No names are being released, but Simons being named his own replacement hasn’t been ruled out.

But if that’s the plan, he may face hurdles.

“The Legislature would probably get the resolution out again, dust it off, and three minutes later they would’ve voted him out again. What’s the point without any teeth in it? At this point, it’s up to Luke. The ball’s in Luke’s Court,” Enderle said.

Simons has spent the last two weeks fighting accusations and saying the procedure was unjust.

But what’s holding back Simons from going to the Supreme Court sooner?

“It wasn’t to me that they did this to. It wasn’t to my constituents. It’s what they did to my family. And I never realized politics could be so dog eat dog ever,” Simons said.

Meanwhile, the legislative website has been updated to reflect Simons’ expulsion. The first time in history a label has been given to a North Dakota lawmaker.

Until Simons determines a course of action, the seat for District 36 will remain empty.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.