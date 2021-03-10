Horace special elections fill two council seats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Horace announced the results of their special recall election on Tuesday as they filled two council seats with Naomi Burkland and Jeffrey Trudeau.

The unofficial results show that Burkland and Trudeau have won those spots, completing Horace’s four-person council.

Both new council members will be sworn in on March 15 during the next city council.

